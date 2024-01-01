Tessian 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tessian is a cloud-based email security platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to defend against advanced email threats like business email compromise (BEC), account takeover, impersonation attacks, and data loss on email. It employs behavioral analysis to establish baselines for normal email behavior and detect anomalies that could indicate threats. It also performs content analysis on emails, attachments, images, and URLs to identify potential malicious content. Additionally, it leverages a global threat intelligence network to share indicators of compromise across its customer base. Tessian integrates natively with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments to provide inbound email threat protection, outbound data loss prevention, automated incident response, and user coaching through contextual warnings.