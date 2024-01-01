Runtime mobile exploration toolkit powered by Frida for assessing mobile app security without jailbreak.
Tessian is a cloud-based email security platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to defend against advanced email threats like business email compromise (BEC), account takeover, impersonation attacks, and data loss on email. It employs behavioral analysis to establish baselines for normal email behavior and detect anomalies that could indicate threats. It also performs content analysis on emails, attachments, images, and URLs to identify potential malicious content. Additionally, it leverages a global threat intelligence network to share indicators of compromise across its customer base. Tessian integrates natively with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments to provide inbound email threat protection, outbound data loss prevention, automated incident response, and user coaching through contextual warnings.
A tool for analyzing Android applications in local storage with various functionalities.
Hashcat is a fast and advanced password recovery utility that supports various attack modes and hashing algorithms, and is open-source and community-driven.
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
Introspy-Android is a blackbox tool for understanding Android app behavior and identifying security issues at runtime.