Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform built on zero-trust architecture, providing advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware. It uses a combination of machine learning and human expert analysis to verify unknown executables, preventing damage to endpoints. The platform is designed to have minimal impact on endpoint performance and user productivity. The solution provides breach prevention, reduces the total number of incidents, and offers best-in-class malware protection from ransomware. It features a lightweight agent with cloud-delivered updates and a patented, zero-trust architecture that never trusts and always verifies 100% of unknown executables.
A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.
GravityZone is a unified endpoint security and analytics platform that provides risk assessment, threat prevention, and incident response capabilities.
A guide to implementing Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting
A free, fast, and flexible multi-platform IOC and YARA scanner for Windows, Linux, and macOS.