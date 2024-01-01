Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform built on zero-trust architecture, providing advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware. It uses a combination of machine learning and human expert analysis to verify unknown executables, preventing damage to endpoints. The platform is designed to have minimal impact on endpoint performance and user productivity. The solution provides breach prevention, reduces the total number of incidents, and offers best-in-class malware protection from ransomware. It features a lightweight agent with cloud-delivered updates and a patented, zero-trust architecture that never trusts and always verifies 100% of unknown executables.