Lakera 0 Commercial

Lakera is an automated safety and security assessment tool that detects and identifies vulnerabilities in GenAI applications. It provides a comprehensive solution for stress-testing AI systems to detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time. Lakera helps organizations ensure the safety and security of their AI applications by identifying and mitigating risks, including prompt injections, data leakage, and policy violations. With Lakera, you can: * Detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time * Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your AI applications * Ensure the safety and security of your AI systems * Protect your organization and customers from AI-related risks Lakera is a powerful tool for organizations that rely on AI and machine learning to drive their business. It provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring the safety and security of AI applications, and helps organizations to build trust with their customers and stakeholders.