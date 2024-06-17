Lakera is an automated safety and security assessment tool that detects and identifies vulnerabilities in GenAI applications. It provides a comprehensive solution for stress-testing AI systems to detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time. Lakera helps organizations ensure the safety and security of their AI applications by identifying and mitigating risks, including prompt injections, data leakage, and policy violations. With Lakera, you can: * Detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time * Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your AI applications * Ensure the safety and security of your AI systems * Protect your organization and customers from AI-related risks Lakera is a powerful tool for organizations that rely on AI and machine learning to drive their business. It provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring the safety and security of AI applications, and helps organizations to build trust with their customers and stakeholders.
ALTERNATIVES
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.
Runtime protection platform that secures AI applications, APIs, and cloud-native environments through automated threat detection and data protection mechanisms.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
A security platform that provides monitoring, control, and protection mechanisms for organizations using generative AI and large language models.
AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.
Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.