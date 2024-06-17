Lakera Logo

Lakera

0
Commercial
AI Security
ai
machine-learning
large-language-models
data-protection
Visit Website

Lakera is an automated safety and security assessment tool that detects and identifies vulnerabilities in GenAI applications. It provides a comprehensive solution for stress-testing AI systems to detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time. Lakera helps organizations ensure the safety and security of their AI applications by identifying and mitigating risks, including prompt injections, data leakage, and policy violations. With Lakera, you can: * Detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time * Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your AI applications * Ensure the safety and security of your AI systems * Protect your organization and customers from AI-related risks Lakera is a powerful tool for organizations that rely on AI and machine learning to drive their business. It provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring the safety and security of AI applications, and helps organizations to build trust with their customers and stakeholders.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Sense Defence Logo
Sense Defence

Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.

Commercial
AI Security
Operant AI Logo
Operant AI

Runtime protection platform that secures AI applications, APIs, and cloud-native environments through automated threat detection and data protection mechanisms.

Commercial
AI Security
LLM Guard Logo
LLM Guard

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

Free
AI Security
TrojAI Logo
TrojAI

TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.

Commercial
AI Security
MindgardAI Logo
MindgardAI

Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.

Commercial
AI Security
Swift Security Logo
Swift Security

A security platform that provides monitoring, control, and protection mechanisms for organizations using generative AI and large language models.

Commercial
AI Security
Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security Logo
Palo Alto Networks - AI Access Security

AI Access Security is a tool for managing and securing generative AI application usage in organizations, offering visibility, control, and protection features.

Commercial
AI Security
Zania Logo
Zania

Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.

Commercial
AI Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security