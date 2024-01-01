TensorOpera AI 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

TensorOpera AI is a comprehensive platform for building and deploying generative AI applications at scale. It offers: 1. Enterprise AI Platform for developing and commercializing AI applications 2. AI Agent APIs and Services for integrating AI capabilities 3. Training as a Service for model development 4. Model Deployment and Serving for efficient AI delivery 5. Marketplace for AI model owners 6. Serverless and decentralized GPU job launching 7. Experimental tracking for distributed training 8. Federated Learning, Security, and Privacy features The platform supports various AI models and tasks, including text generation, image generation, image-to-text conversion, text embedding, image stylization, text-to-audio conversion, and speech recognition.