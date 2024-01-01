TensorOpera AI is a comprehensive platform for building and deploying generative AI applications at scale. It offers: 1. Enterprise AI Platform for developing and commercializing AI applications 2. AI Agent APIs and Services for integrating AI capabilities 3. Training as a Service for model development 4. Model Deployment and Serving for efficient AI delivery 5. Marketplace for AI model owners 6. Serverless and decentralized GPU job launching 7. Experimental tracking for distributed training 8. Federated Learning, Security, and Privacy features The platform supports various AI models and tasks, including text generation, image generation, image-to-text conversion, text embedding, image stylization, text-to-audio conversion, and speech recognition.
XBOW is an AI-driven tool that autonomously discovers and exploits web application vulnerabilities, aiming to match the capabilities of experienced human pentesters.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
Tumeryk is a comprehensive security solution for large language models and generative AI systems, offering risk assessment, protection against jailbreaks, content moderation, and policy enforcement.
Wald.ai is an AI security platform that provides enterprise access to multiple AI assistants while ensuring data protection and regulatory compliance.
Sense Defence is a next-generation web security suite that leverages AI to provide real-time threat detection and blocking.