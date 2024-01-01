Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web. It uses a combination of machine learning and data science to identify and alert you to potential data breaches. With Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension, you can: * Find sensitive data exposure across the web * Track and monitor data breaches * Get alerts and notifications for potential data breaches Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to stay on top of data security and protect their sensitive information.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
An advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction software for enhancing computer safety by removing dynamic content from Office files.
A tool for xor analysis to guess key length and key based on most frequent characters.