Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web. It uses a combination of machine learning and data science to identify and alert you to potential data breaches. With Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension, you can: * Find sensitive data exposure across the web * Track and monitor data breaches * Get alerts and notifications for potential data breaches Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to stay on top of data security and protect their sensitive information.