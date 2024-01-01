Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo

Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web. It uses a combination of machine learning and data science to identify and alert you to potential data breaches. With Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension, you can: * Find sensitive data exposure across the web * Track and monitor data breaches * Get alerts and notifications for potential data breaches Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension is a powerful tool for anyone who wants to stay on top of data security and protect their sensitive information.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-breachdata-securitymachine-learningdata-sciencebrowser-extensionsecurity-tool

