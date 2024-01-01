Secrets of a High Performance Security Focussed Agile Team

Security does not have to be neglected when you’re planning, building & running a high performance development team. Kim will show us how to shift security left into the development team, with a set of light weight processes, practises & tools that have proven deadly to defective code and Teams. Quality (security included) does not have to be neglected when you’re planning, building and running a high performance development team. Kim will set the stage with how and why Agile Development Teams fail, explained with a familiar anecdote taken from his new book “Holistic Info-Sec for Web Developers”, coupled with a set of light weight processes, practises & tools that have proven deadly to defective code and Teams.

Miscellaneous Free devsecopsinfosec