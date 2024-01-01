TerraGoat Logo

TerraGoat is Bridgecrew's 'Vulnerable by Design' Terraform repository that demonstrates common configuration errors in production cloud environments. It enables DevSecOps to implement misconfiguration prevention strategies and test policy-as-code frameworks like Bridgecrew & Checkov.

