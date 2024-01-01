Clinv 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

WARNING: the program is still in development and not stable even though it's on version 1.x.y. Use at your own risk.* Clinv DevSecOps command line asset inventory Help See documentation for more details. Installing pip install clinv Contributing For guidance on setting up a development environment, and how to make a contribution to clinv, see Contributing to clinv. Donations or If you are using some of my open-source tools, have enjoyed them, and want to say "thanks", this is a very strong way to do it. If your product/company depends on these tools, you can sponsor me to ensure I keep happily maintaining them. If these tools are helping you save money, time, effort, or frustrations; or they are helping you make money, be more productive, efficient, secure, enjoy a bit more your work, or get your product ready faster, this is a great way to show your appreciation. Thanks for that! And by sponsoring me, you are helping make these tools, that already help you, sustainable and healthy. License GPLv3