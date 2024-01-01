Clinv Logo

Clinv

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

WARNING: the program is still in development and not stable even though it's on version 1.x.y. Use at your own risk.* Clinv DevSecOps command line asset inventory Help See documentation for more details. Installing pip install clinv Contributing For guidance on setting up a development environment, and how to make a contribution to clinv, see Contributing to clinv. Donations or If you are using some of my open-source tools, have enjoyed them, and want to say "thanks", this is a very strong way to do it. If your product/company depends on these tools, you can sponsor me to ensure I keep happily maintaining them. If these tools are helping you save money, time, effort, or frustrations; or they are helping you make money, be more productive, efficient, secure, enjoy a bit more your work, or get your product ready faster, this is a great way to show your appreciation. Thanks for that! And by sponsoring me, you are helping make these tools, that already help you, sustainable and healthy. License GPLv3

Security Operations
Free
devsecopspipcommand-line-toolasset-inventoryinventorydevops

ALTERNATIVES