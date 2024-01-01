A secret scanning tool that examines NPM JS modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information. The tool integrates with nuclei and nuclei-templates to perform scanning operations on codebases. It provides functionality to: - Download and extract NPM packages for analysis - Scan ZIP files for potential secrets - Detect various types of credentials including API keys, database connections, and authentication tokens - Generate detailed reports showing affected files, severity levels, and exposed information The scanner identifies sensitive data patterns in source code, configuration files, and environment variables to help prevent accidental exposure of confidential information in software supply chains.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
Akamai App & API Protector is an integrated security solution that safeguards web applications and APIs against various cyber threats using edge computing and adaptive technologies.
StepSecurity is a platform that enhances GitHub Actions security by providing network egress control, risk discovery, action replacement, and security best practices orchestration.
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.