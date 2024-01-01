Seekrets OSS 0 Free

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

A secret scanning tool that examines NPM JS modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information. The tool integrates with nuclei and nuclei-templates to perform scanning operations on codebases. It provides functionality to: - Download and extract NPM packages for analysis - Scan ZIP files for potential secrets - Detect various types of credentials including API keys, database connections, and authentication tokens - Generate detailed reports showing affected files, severity levels, and exposed information The scanner identifies sensitive data patterns in source code, configuration files, and environment variables to help prevent accidental exposure of confidential information in software supply chains.