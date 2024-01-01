Detection and Response Pipeline 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, along with real-world examples. The purpose is to create a reference hub for designing effective threat detection and response pipelines. Join us, explore the curated content, and contribute to this collaborative effort. Main Components of a Detection & Response Pipeline: - Detection-as-Code Pipeline - Data Pipeline - Detection and Correlation Engine - Response Orchestration and Automation - Investigation and Case Management - Real-world Examples - Additional Resources Detection-as-Code Pipeline Tool / Service Purpose: - GitHub: Detection content development - GitLab: Detection content development - Gitea: Detection content development - AWS CodeCommit: Detection content development - GitHub Actions: CI/CD pipeline - GitLab Runner: CI/CD pipeline - Drone: CI/CD pipeline - AWS CodePipeline: CI/CD pipeline Resources: Automating Detection-as-Code: An example reference that uses GitHub for detection content development, GitHub Actions for CI/CD, Elastic as SIEM, GitHub Issues for alert management, and Tines for alert and response handling. Practical Detection-as-Code: An exa