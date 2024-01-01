Andromeda Logo

Andromeda

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Andromeda makes initial reverse engineering work of Android applications bit faster and easier. Compared to other alternatives, it's written in C/C++ and has a noticeable performance advantage. DEMO The tool is in the early development stage Building Requirements clang: apt install clang libzip: apt install libz-dev openssl: apt install libssl-dev make ./bin/andromeda android_app.apk Commands Author Lasha Khasaia (@_qaz_qaz) Note I've very limited experience with Android, so if you have time please contribute. TODO Document the tool

Malware Analysis
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security

ALTERNATIVES