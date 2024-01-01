Andromeda 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Andromeda makes initial reverse engineering work of Android applications bit faster and easier. Compared to other alternatives, it's written in C/C++ and has a noticeable performance advantage. DEMO The tool is in the early development stage Building Requirements clang: apt install clang libzip: apt install libz-dev openssl: apt install libssl-dev make ./bin/andromeda android_app.apk Commands Author Lasha Khasaia (@_qaz_qaz) Note I've very limited experience with Android, so if you have time please contribute. TODO Document the tool