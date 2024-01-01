A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
BkP CTF 2013 took place on June 8, 2013, organized by Boston Key Party CTF. The event included challenges in binary analysis, reversing, exploitation, crypto analysis, and web pwning. BUILDS, the Boston University Information Lab and Design Space, was the organizing entity. For more details and challenge authors, visit bostonkeyparty.net.
A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.
Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.
Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.