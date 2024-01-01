Boston Key Party CTF

BkP CTF 2013 took place on June 8, 2013, organized by Boston Key Party CTF. The event included challenges in binary analysis, reversing, exploitation, crypto analysis, and web pwning. BUILDS, the Boston University Information Lab and Design Space, was the organizing entity. For more details and challenge authors, visit bostonkeyparty.net.

