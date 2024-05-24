Top Alternatives to Avira System Speedup ProEndpoint Security
PC optimization tool for cleaning junk files, improving performance & privacy
319 Alternatives to Avira System Speedup Pro
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A cross-platform security application that functions as a laptop kill cord, automatically locking or shutting down your computer when physically separated from you via a USB connection.
Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration
Endpoint security platform with EDR/XDR, threat detection, and risk mgmt
Antivirus and endpoint protection software for malware detection and defense
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
IT infrastructure management & network security monitoring platform
Linux security platform for federal/national security environments
Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems
Unified endpoint management platform with automation, patching, and remote access
Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning
Zero Trust and least privilege enforcement with cloud cost efficiency.
Endpoint security solution for small businesses with ransomware protection
Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
Protects NAS and file-sharing systems from malware using ML and threat intel.
Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities
Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats
Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection
Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities
Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers
Internet security suite with antivirus, password mgmt, and software updates
Free security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & system optimization
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager
Security app for individuals/families protecting devices from online threats
Next-gen antivirus with 9 prevention layers for endpoint protection
Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption
NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection
Anti-malware solution for home users with ransomware & phishing protection
Endpoint protection platform for MSPs with layered security and EDR
Portable malware scanner & remediation toolkit for infected Windows/Mac systems
Malware detection and removal tool for infected computers
Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities
AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security
Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products
Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection
Distributed file scanning platform with centralized orchestration & control
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with ML-driven threat detection
Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement
Multi-layered endpoint protection service beyond traditional antivirus
Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response
Firmware malware detection & prevention using hypervisor-based monitoring
Energy-efficient thin client devices for centralized VDI computing
Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
PC optimization and cleanup tool for system performance maintenance
Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools
Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology
German endpoint protection & cyber defense platform with AI-based detection
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
Next-gen AV combining traditional & modern techniques for endpoint protection
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with AI-powered threat detection
EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection
Unified endpoint protection platform with EPP, EDR, and ESPM capabilities
EPP antivirus with signature-based and behavioral malware detection
Endpoint firewall for network traffic filtering via centralized policies
Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints
Suite of endpoint security tools for patch mgmt, mobile defense & UEM
Application control and privilege management for endpoint security
Self-healing IT automation platform for endpoint and edge device management
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Antivirus software with real-time malware protection for Windows and macOS
AI-driven IoT security platform with embedded runtime protection and analysis
Device trust mgmt platform using OpenTitan secure silicon for IoT/edge/DC
Automated device hardening and configuration management platform
Endpoint protection for remote workforce with secure access & web browsing
Endpoint protection platform preventing ransomware using Moving Target Defense
Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days
Multi-layered endpoint protection with next-gen AV and ransomware rollback
Blocks unwanted applications from launching on endpoints to reduce attack surface
Privacy protection tool with web filtering, webcam/mic monitoring, and VPN
Antivirus and security suite for Windows with privacy and PC optimization tools
Endpoint security suite with antivirus, VPN, firewall, and PC optimization
Endpoint protection software from Adaware for malware and threat defense
Consumer endpoint security suite with antivirus, VPN, and payment protection
Antivirus software protecting devices from malware, ransomware, and phishing.
Multi-platform endpoint security suite with 30-day free trial
Antivirus software with malware protection and device performance optimization
Multi-platform antivirus, anti-malware & VPN solution with performance tools
Antivirus and security suite for macOS with real-time threat detection
Endpoint protection solution for detection and response capabilities
Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
Application control solution blocking unauthorized & risky apps for MSPs
Self-healing endpoint security platform with cyber resilience capabilities
Endpoint protection platform with containment and cloud-based threat analysis
Consumer security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgr & identity protection
Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Antivirus solution with malware detection, firewall, and central management
Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables
Data retention tool for Deep Freeze that redirects files to unprotected areas
Centralized mgmt console for deploying & managing Faronics endpoint products
Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle
Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC
AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform
Mac antivirus software with real-time scanning and iOS device protection
Mac parental control software for monitoring & filtering children's internet use
Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security
Automated patch management for endpoints with vulnerability detection
Cybersecurity solutions for endpoint protection and threat detection
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Automated patch management software for Windows, Mac, and third-party apps.
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
Family protection suite with antivirus, VPN, identity monitoring & coverage
AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection
Internet security software with antivirus, anti-ransomware, and privacy tools
Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring
Multi-device security suite for Windows, Mac & Android with AI threat detection
Antivirus and security software for macOS devices
Antivirus protection for server operating systems at desktop pricing
Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network
Bootable offline multi-AV scanner for entire HDD scanning on various devices
Kiosk for scanning removable media using CDR to prevent file-based attacks
Integrated Secure Element platform for embedded hardware security across markets
Integrated secure element IP providing root of trust for SoC security
Hardware-based IP that monitors program execution to detect zero-day attacks.
IP core that detects and prevents Rowhammer attacks on memory systems
Hardware-based code integrity verification for microcontrollers
Endpoint I/O protection for IGEL OS against keyloggers, screen capture & deepfakes
Endpoint data protection preventing keylogging, screen capture & DLL injection
Endpoint access isolation for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 devices
Mobile app for home network scanning and personal device security monitoring
Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices
Automated patch management solution for Windows, Linux, and Mac endpoints.
Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats
Modular OS platform for mission-critical edge computing & safety-critical apps
Hardware root of trust protecting COTS hardware from boot-level attacks
Encrypted bootable thumb drives with portable OS environments
Endpoint security solution with signature-less threat protection
Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students
Malware removal and protection software for consumer devices
Browser extension blocking ads, trackers, malware, phishing & scams
Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware
Endpoint protection solution with XDR capabilities for enterprise environments
Managed endpoint protection service with 24/7 monitoring and threat response
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions
Autonomous workload protection platform with patchless vulnerability mitigation
Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default
Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives
Clientless endpoint auditing tool for tracking device & network connections
Secure bootloader for EFI Secure Boot with digital signature verification
Runtime protection for embedded device firmware with integrity monitoring
Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt
Embedded security solution for IoT devices with encryption and lifecycle mgmt
Web hosting security platform for threat detection, removal, and protection
Server-level malware detection and remediation for Linux servers and VPS
Behavior-based AI malware detection for Linux servers and containers
Server-based malware detection and removal platform for web hosting
Automated malware detection and removal platform for web servers
Hardware security IP for SoC manufacturers providing cryptographic capabilities
AI-powered ransomware prevention and detection platform
Ransomware protection platform for preemptive threat detection & mitigation
Endpoint protection platform with financial warranty against ransomware
AI-powered Linux system protection with auto-remediation and compliance
Hardware-based cybersecurity appliance for network protection
Endpoint protection & vulnerability mgmt platform with AI-based threat detection
Real-time sandboxing and malware detection engine with heuristic emulation
Secure Linux endpoint OS for VDI/DaaS with centralized management
Linux system hardening suite with mandatory access control and anti-tamper
System hardening solution for embedded Linux devices
Boot-time authentication solution for Linux systems using measured boot
Linux system hardening platform with MAC, encryption, and runtime protection
Embedded system security solutions for Linux-based mission-critical systems
Remote endpoint device control & mgmt to lock, block, or disable functions
Managed endpoint security service with EDR, patch mgmt, and encryption
Automates CIS endpoint hardening & compliance enforcement across workstations
Automates endpoint hardening & compliance with CIS & regulatory benchmarks
Stateless endpoint execution platform for manufacturing & industrial OT environments
Stateless endpoint substrate that resets endpoints to clean state after each session
Ephemeral endpoint substrate replacing traditional OS with stateless runtime
Ephemeral execution environments for remote workers that terminate w/o persistence
Stateless endpoint architecture for kiosks and self-service devices
Embedded systems security for IoT devices and operating systems
Endpoint protection platform with web browser security capabilities
Antivirus & endpoint protection for PCs with ransomware defense & privacy tools
Endpoint protection with ransomware defense, web filtering, and Tally backup
Server antivirus with malware defense, real-time monitoring, and auto updates
Antivirus software providing protection against internet-based threats
USB device control & data protection solution for secure file transfers
Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux
Centralized patch management system for software and third-party apps
Centralized endpoint mgmt system for servers & computers across multiple OS
Endpoint protection & fleet compliance monitoring for Windows & macOS.
Antivirus & internet security suite for Windows PCs and Android devices.
Endpoint security suite with antivirus, firewall, EDR, and ransomware protection.
OEM antivirus & network threat protection bundled with PC/Android devices.
Cloud-based on-demand malware scanner for Windows systems.
Multi-edition endpoint security suite for Windows, Windows Server, and Android.
Antivirus & endpoint protection suite for Windows Server with ransomware defense.
Antivirus & parental control security suite for educational institutions.
Multi-engine endpoint security for workstations, servers, and mobile devices.
Multi-layered endpoint security suite for small offices with EDR and mgmt.
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Free host security agent for Windows/Linux with malware, IDS/IPS, FIM & vuln scanning.
Encrypted desktop security for Windows & Mac with antivirus integration.
Centralized AV/antimalware XDR platform for server & cloud workloads.
Single-agent workload security with FIM, IDS/IPS, WAF, and compliance mgmt.
Managed AV/anti-malware service for endpoint & server protection.
Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control.
ESPM platform using a lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and control.
Edge appliance device protection using Check Point Nano Agent technology.
AI-powered real-time malware detection and removal for Linux servers.
Zero Trust endpoint & server breach prevention via app isolation/containment.
SOC-managed zero trust app allowlisting to block malware & ransomware.
SOC-managed EPP/EDR service with allowlisting and data defense.
SOC-managed EPP using deep learning to block threats pre-execution on endpoints.
Managed multi-tier endpoint protection for SMBs via global SOC services.
USB malware protection for encrypted drives via DataLocker's SafeConsole platform.
Automated PC restore tool that resets workstations to a predefined state.
AI-powered distributed antivirus platform for Windows home & business users.
AI-powered antivirus suite with browser extension for endpoint & web protection.
AI-driven control assessment, asset mgmt & dashboarding for Bitdefender.
Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.
USB plug-and-play devices for virus removal, PC revival, and file backup.
Portable USB OS stick that boots a fresh, secure OS on old PCs/Macs.
Bootable USB multi-engine malware remover for PCs and Intel Macs.
USB bootable device that removes malware outside the host OS.