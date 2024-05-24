CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform Logo

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform

by Halcyon

Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC

Endpoint Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionData Exfiltration
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Endpoint Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform Description

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform is an endpoint security solution designed to protect organizations against ransomware attacks across the entire attack chain. The platform combines anti-ransomware technology, managed services, and a ransomware warranty. The platform provides protection across multiple stages of ransomware attacks, including pre-execution, data exfiltration, and encryption. It uses behavioral engines trained on ransomware indicators to detect suspicious activity early in the attack chain. The solution monitors for initial access attempts through malicious executables, brute force attacks, and command and control infrastructure. Key capabilities include detection and prevention of privilege escalation, environment enumeration, credential harvesting, and lateral movement. The platform features Data Exfiltration Protection (DXP) to alert on data theft attempts, Kernel Guard to prevent exploitation of vulnerable kernel drivers, and Tamper Guard to protect against security tool disablement. The platform includes EDR Last Gasp functionality and key capture capabilities that enable data decryption and recovery without relying on backups. A 24/7 Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) service is included, providing continuous monitoring, alert investigation, threat response, and recovery leadership. The solution is accompanied by a ransomware warranty that provides expert-led incident response and recovery services at no additional charge if an attack bypasses the platform's defenses.

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform FAQ

Common questions about Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform is Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC developed by Halcyon. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Data Exfiltration.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cyber Strategy Institute Warden Logo
Cyber Strategy Institute Warden

Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment

0
LinuxGuard Platform Logo
LinuxGuard Platform

Zero Trust and least privilege enforcement with cloud cost efficiency.

0
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Logo
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware

Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle

0
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

0
Sophos Endpoint Logo
Sophos Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox