Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform is an endpoint security solution designed to protect organizations against ransomware attacks across the entire attack chain. The platform combines anti-ransomware technology, managed services, and a ransomware warranty. The platform provides protection across multiple stages of ransomware attacks, including pre-execution, data exfiltration, and encryption. It uses behavioral engines trained on ransomware indicators to detect suspicious activity early in the attack chain. The solution monitors for initial access attempts through malicious executables, brute force attacks, and command and control infrastructure. Key capabilities include detection and prevention of privilege escalation, environment enumeration, credential harvesting, and lateral movement. The platform features Data Exfiltration Protection (DXP) to alert on data theft attempts, Kernel Guard to prevent exploitation of vulnerable kernel drivers, and Tamper Guard to protect against security tool disablement. The platform includes EDR Last Gasp functionality and key capture capabilities that enable data decryption and recovery without relying on backups. A 24/7 Ransomware Detection and Recovery (RDR) service is included, providing continuous monitoring, alert investigation, threat response, and recovery leadership. The solution is accompanied by a ransomware warranty that provides expert-led incident response and recovery services at no additional charge if an attack bypasses the platform's defenses.
