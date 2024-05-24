Axence nVision 17 Logo

Axence nVision 17 is an IT infrastructure management platform designed for network monitoring, asset management, and security operations. The software provides visibility into hardware and software inventory across organizational networks, including license management and detection of unlicensed software installations. The platform includes network security capabilities to protect against attacks and data leaks, with support for managing external security tools. It offers remote assistance functionality for IT support teams, enabling problem reporting and resolution workflows between users and IT departments. nVision 17 monitors network resources and provides notifications and alerts based on configurable thresholds. The system collects data on network infrastructure, allowing administrators to track and manage IT assets. The platform is designed for organizations requiring ISO 27001 compliance and detailed software inventory reporting. The solution includes agent-based monitoring for workstations and supports centralized management of IT infrastructure. Installation and configuration follow a structured process with intuitive menus for administrators to set up monitoring, thresholds, and alarm systems.

