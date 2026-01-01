Novacoast Endpoint Protection Logo

Novacoast Endpoint Protection

Multi-layered endpoint protection service beyond traditional antivirus

Novacoast Endpoint Protection Description

Novacoast Endpoint Protection is a service that provides multi-layered security for endpoints in enterprise networks. The service goes beyond traditional desktop antivirus technology to address modern threat landscapes and cybercrime. The offering includes vulnerability assessments and custom-designed protection strategies for all endpoints. The service provides protection against large-scale malware and targeted attacks through reputation and behavior monitoring capabilities. Endpoint protection assessments cover multiple areas including browser intrusion vulnerabilities, antivirus measures, patch management, encryption accessibility, and storage controls. The assessment focuses on antivirus, antispyware, firewall, intrusion prevention, device control, and application control. The service monitors data feeds across the entire network and collects information and activity logs. It investigates suspicious behaviors or indicators that may be missed by traditional tools, analyzes activity to identify patterns, and presents findings in detailed reports with action items. The solution includes scan elimination and file de-duplication features, with optimizations designed for high-density business critical environments. Data loss preventative measures are also part of the assessment scope.

