Faronics Anti-Virus Description

Faronics Anti-Virus is an endpoint protection solution that combines anti-virus, anti-spyware, and anti-rootkit technologies. The product uses MX-Virtualization engine to analyze malware behavior in real-time for zero-day threat detection. It includes advanced anti-rootkit technology to identify hidden processes, modules, services, and files. The solution features an embedded firewall that configures network port access and includes a Host Intrusion Prevention System to prevent code injection between programs. An intrusion detection system blocks malicious programs based on traffic analysis. Management is performed through Faronics Core, which provides centralized control over anti-virus protection, definition updates, and threat-engine updates across multiple endpoints. Configuration and scan scheduling are applied via policies from the central console. The platform generates reports on protection status, scan history, quarantined files, and firewall network traffic. The product integrates with Faronics Deep Freeze to enable virus definition updates without requiring systems to be thawed or placed in maintenance mode. USB devices are automatically scanned upon connection. The solution provides continuous virus definition updates at least twice daily and regular threat-engine updates. The anti-virus engine is designed for low CPU and memory usage during scans, with options to exclude specific folders and files from scanning operations.