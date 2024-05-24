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Malwarebytes

by Malwarebytes

Malware removal and protection software for consumer devices

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB
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Malwarebytes Description

Malwarebytes is an endpoint protection platform that provides malware detection, removal, and prevention capabilities for consumer devices. The software offers both free scanning and cleanup tools as well as commercial security plans with continuous protection. The platform includes multiple security components across different device types. For desktop systems, it provides malware scanning, threat detection, and remediation capabilities. The mobile security application includes Scam Guard, an AI-powered chat companion that analyzes suspicious texts, links, and screenshots to help users identify potential scams. Additional features include Personal Data Remover, which helps users delete publicly available personal information from websites across the internet to reduce exposure to scammers and identity thieves. The platform also offers Identity Theft Protection services with monitoring, alerts, and restoration assistance through live agents. The software operates with real-time threat detection and provides protection against various types of malware and online threats. It includes a free download option for device scanning and malware cleanup, as well as paid subscription plans for ongoing protection. The platform is available for desktop and mobile devices through iOS and Android applications.

Malwarebytes FAQ

Common questions about Malwarebytes including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Malwarebytes is Malware removal and protection software for consumer devices developed by Malwarebytes. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Scanner.

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