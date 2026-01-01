Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform Logo

EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection

Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform is an endpoint security solution that consolidates multiple protective technologies into a single platform. The platform provides pre-execution analysis, behavior analytics, memory protection, machine learning, and intelligence-driven components for threat detection. The solution offers coverage for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Apple Mac OS environments, with protection mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It detects advanced persistent threats, targeted network intrusions, malicious code, ransomware, insider threats, zero-day exploits, and memory-focused attacks. The platform includes digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) capabilities, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), digital risk monitoring (DRM), and cloud security services. It provides real-time threat intelligence across mobile, web, and cloud attack surfaces. The solution generates analysis reports with actionable feedback and provides centralized management through a single interface. It monitors endpoints, devices, IoT systems, cloud environments, supply chain, and third-party risks. The platform is designed to be scalable for organizations of various sizes and operates as a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model with an extensible ecosystem.

Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform is EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection developed by Resecurity. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, DFIR, Endpoint Protection.

