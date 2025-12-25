Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Description
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is an endpoint protection platform built on the modular GravityZone platform. The product provides protection for workstations, file servers, mail servers, and mobile devices through a centralized management console. The solution employs machine learning, behavioral analysis, and process monitoring to detect and block threats. It includes ransomware mitigation capabilities that identify anomalous encryption attempts, block malicious processes, and restore files from backup copies to their original locations. Network Attack Defense monitors incoming, outgoing, and lateral traffic to protect against network-based attacks including brute force, port scanning, password theft, and lateral movement. The Risk Management module identifies and prioritizes user risk behavior and system misconfigurations to reduce attack surface exposure. Content Control analyzes web traffic including SSL, blocks malicious scripts, files, and websites, and provides anti-phishing protection. It allows administrators to restrict user access to specific applications, websites, or web categories and prevent unauthorized disclosure of sensitive data. The platform provides a single integrated management console for security administration, event tracking, and automation. It is designed for small to medium businesses seeking endpoint security without dedicated servers or additional IT personnel.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security FAQ
Common questions about Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices developed by Bitdefender. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership