Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security is an endpoint protection platform built on the modular GravityZone platform. The product provides protection for workstations, file servers, mail servers, and mobile devices through a centralized management console. The solution employs machine learning, behavioral analysis, and process monitoring to detect and block threats. It includes ransomware mitigation capabilities that identify anomalous encryption attempts, block malicious processes, and restore files from backup copies to their original locations. Network Attack Defense monitors incoming, outgoing, and lateral traffic to protect against network-based attacks including brute force, port scanning, password theft, and lateral movement. The Risk Management module identifies and prioritizes user risk behavior and system misconfigurations to reduce attack surface exposure. Content Control analyzes web traffic including SSL, blocks malicious scripts, files, and websites, and provides anti-phishing protection. It allows administrators to restrict user access to specific applications, websites, or web categories and prevent unauthorized disclosure of sensitive data. The platform provides a single integrated management console for security administration, event tracking, and automation. It is designed for small to medium businesses seeking endpoint security without dedicated servers or additional IT personnel.