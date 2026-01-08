Avast One Logo

Avast One

All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Avast One is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Avast One Description

Avast One is a consumer-focused security suite that combines multiple protection capabilities into a single application. The product provides antivirus and anti-malware protection to defend against viruses and malicious software. It includes an integrated VPN service to help users maintain privacy and security when browsing online. The platform offers protection against scams and fraudulent activities. Avast One is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems, with cross-platform support for desktop environments. The product comes in both free and premium versions, with the free tier providing basic protection capabilities. The antivirus engine in Avast One has received recognition from independent testing organizations, including AV-Comparatives "Top-Rated Product 2024" award and AVLab "Product of the Year" designation. These awards specifically reference the Avast Free Antivirus protection that is incorporated into Avast One. The product is designed as a personal digital security solution that consolidates multiple security functions into a unified interface. Users can access virus protection, VPN connectivity, and scam prevention tools through a single application rather than managing separate security products.

Avast One FAQ

Common questions about Avast One including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avast One is All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection developed by Avast. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Anti Fraud, Antivirus, Cross Platform.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →