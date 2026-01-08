Avast One
Avast One Description
Avast One is a consumer-focused security suite that combines multiple protection capabilities into a single application. The product provides antivirus and anti-malware protection to defend against viruses and malicious software. It includes an integrated VPN service to help users maintain privacy and security when browsing online. The platform offers protection against scams and fraudulent activities. Avast One is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems, with cross-platform support for desktop environments. The product comes in both free and premium versions, with the free tier providing basic protection capabilities. The antivirus engine in Avast One has received recognition from independent testing organizations, including AV-Comparatives "Top-Rated Product 2024" award and AVLab "Product of the Year" designation. These awards specifically reference the Avast Free Antivirus protection that is incorporated into Avast One. The product is designed as a personal digital security solution that consolidates multiple security functions into a unified interface. Users can access virus protection, VPN connectivity, and scam prevention tools through a single application rather than managing separate security products.
