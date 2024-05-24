Sasa GateScanner Kiosk Logo

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk

by Sasa Software

Kiosk for scanning removable media using CDR to prevent file-based attacks

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Usb SecurityNetwork SegmentationActive Directory
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Sasa GateScanner Kiosk Description

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk is a free-standing cybersecurity station designed to provide secure file import from removable media devices to enterprise networks. The kiosk features removable media ports and a touchscreen interface for user interaction. The product applies Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to incoming files, removing both known and unknown malicious code that may be embedded in files. It isolates and detects rogue devices including BadUSB, RubberDucky, BashBunny, and hidden partition exploits. The kiosk supports hundreds of file types including Microsoft Office suite, PDF, media files, archives, PST, OST, email files, executables, XML, HTML, DICOM medical imaging files, and password-protected files. It can handle unlimited task sizes for scanning terabyte-sized media without interruption. The system offers policy-based configuration with customized scanning profiles according to user or group policies. Authentication options include Active Directory integration. Processed files can be digitally signed and sealed to validate they were scanned by GateScanner. The kiosk can be deployed as a standalone unit or in a networked configuration with central management. It can be coupled with data diodes such as GateScanner Injector for network isolation and segmentation. The product provides file export control with policy-based file redaction for data loss prevention and GDPR compliance. Available configurations include micro PC, laptop, all-in-one PC, wall-mounted enclosure, and freestanding enclosure formats.

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk FAQ

Common questions about Sasa GateScanner Kiosk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk is Kiosk for scanning removable media using CDR to prevent file-based attacks developed by Sasa Software. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with USB Security, Network Segmentation, Active Directory.

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