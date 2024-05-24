Faronics Anti-Executable Description

Faronics Anti-Executable is an application control solution that uses a whitelist approach to prevent unauthorized executables from running on endpoints and servers. The product blocks unknown threats that may bypass traditional antivirus solutions, including zero-day attacks, mutating malware, and advanced persistent threats. The solution operates by allowing only approved applications to execute on protected systems. This default-deny approach differs from traditional blacklist-based antivirus products that attempt to identify and block known malicious software. Anti-Executable is available in multiple editions: - Anti-Executable Standard for individual PC protection - Anti-Executable Enterprise for organization-wide deployment with centralized management - Anti-Executable Server for protecting server environments The product offers both on-premise and cloud-based deployment options. The on-premise versions provide local management capabilities, while cloud solutions integrate with Deep Freeze Cloud for centralized control across IT assets. Anti-Executable provides granular control over application execution policies and includes central management capabilities for administering multiple endpoints. The solution is designed to reduce IT workload by eliminating the need for continuous signature updates required by traditional antivirus products.