HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools Description
HitmanPro is an endpoint security solution that provides malware scanning and removal capabilities. The product consists of two main components: HitmanPro and HitmanPro.Alert. HitmanPro functions as a malware scanner and removal tool that detects and cleans various types of malicious software including viruses, trojans, worms, keyloggers, rootkits, trackers, and spyware. The tool requires only 10MB of disk space and can be run without uninstalling existing security software. It operates as a standalone executable that can be downloaded and run immediately. HitmanPro.Alert extends the base scanning functionality by adding real-time protection against complex attacks and exploits. This component includes the core HitmanPro scanning capabilities while adding multiple layers of security to prevent new attacks after initial system cleaning. The Alert version focuses on stopping exploits and advanced threats in real-time while also providing privacy enhancements. Both products are designed to work alongside existing security software without requiring removal of other antivirus or security solutions. The products offer a 30-day free trial period without requiring credit card information.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools FAQ
Common questions about HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools is Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities developed by HitmanPro. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership