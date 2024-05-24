HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools Logo

HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools

Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities

Endpoint Security
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools Description

HitmanPro is an endpoint security solution that provides malware scanning and removal capabilities. The product consists of two main components: HitmanPro and HitmanPro.Alert. HitmanPro functions as a malware scanner and removal tool that detects and cleans various types of malicious software including viruses, trojans, worms, keyloggers, rootkits, trackers, and spyware. The tool requires only 10MB of disk space and can be run without uninstalling existing security software. It operates as a standalone executable that can be downloaded and run immediately. HitmanPro.Alert extends the base scanning functionality by adding real-time protection against complex attacks and exploits. This component includes the core HitmanPro scanning capabilities while adding multiple layers of security to prevent new attacks after initial system cleaning. The Alert version focuses on stopping exploits and advanced threats in real-time while also providing privacy enhancements. Both products are designed to work alongside existing security software without requiring removal of other antivirus or security solutions. The products offer a 30-day free trial period without requiring credit card information.

