HarfangLab EPP Professional Firewall is a network protection component integrated within HarfangLab's Endpoint Protection Platform. The firewall operates independently from native OS firewalls like Microsoft Defender Firewall and applies network filtering rules directly on endpoints. The firewall enables administrators to create and manage filtering rules based on network protocols (IPv4/IPv6, TCP/UDP/ICMP), connection direction (inbound/outbound), local and remote host parameters including IP addresses, IP ranges, CIDR notation, ports, and applications. Rules can also be configured for specific FQDNs to accommodate services with dynamic or unknown IP addresses. The solution supports network zone definitions based on parameters such as network interface type and associated IP addresses. Firewall profiles containing sets of filtering rules can be associated with specific network zones, allowing dynamic application of different security policies depending on endpoint context (corporate network, VPN, private network). All firewall policies are configured and administered through the HarfangLab console, where they are associated with endpoint policies for unified configuration management. The system automatically applies appropriate firewall profiles based on the endpoint's current network zone, enabling context-aware protection for mobile endpoints and servers connected to multiple networks. The firewall is designed to reduce analyst workload by automating threat neutralization and centralizing security tool management within a single platform.

