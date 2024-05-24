Quick Heal Antivirus Pro Logo

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro

by Quick Heal

Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market
Ransomware PreventionWindows Security
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Quick Heal Antivirus Pro Description

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro is an endpoint protection solution for Windows devices that provides malware detection and removal capabilities. The product uses GoDeep.AI technology for predictive threat detection and real-time protection against viruses, ransomware, and phishing attacks. The software includes Dark Web Monitoring 2.0, which scans for leaked personal information such as Aadhaar, PAN card, phone numbers, emails, passwords, and passports on the dark web. It provides alerts when compromised data is detected and offers a risk score with breach count information. The product features SIA (Security Intelligent Assistant), a virtual chatbot that provides conversational support for understanding security alerts, updates, and product features. Users can interact with SIA using natural language to manage security settings and receive guidance. Quick Heal Antivirus Pro includes a Security & Privacy Score tool that measures and displays the user's protection level in real-time. The software provides browsing protection to block malicious websites, email protection to filter phishing and malicious emails, and anti-ransomware capabilities that detect and block encryption attempts. The product offers multiple scanning options including full system scans, custom folder scans, network and USB drive scans, memory scans, and boot-time scans. MetaProtect functionality allows users to manage security across multiple devices with a single login, synchronizing protection settings and updates.

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro FAQ

Common questions about Quick Heal Antivirus Pro including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro is Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring developed by Quick Heal. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security.

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