AVG Internet Security is an endpoint protection solution that provides antivirus and internet security capabilities for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. The product uses AI-based detection technology to identify virus and malware components for protection against current and future threats. The software includes real-time blocking of viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other malware types. It scans for threats in applications, email attachments, downloads, and website links. The product features behavioral analysis to detect suspicious software activity that may indicate malware presence. For online protection, AVG Internet Security blocks access to fake and malicious websites to prevent phishing attacks and credential theft. It includes an advanced firewall to prevent unauthorized access to systems and data. The solution monitors Wi-Fi networks and alerts users to unsecured connections. Identity protection features include ransomware protection for files, webcam blocking for untrusted applications, and password protection from suspicious applications. The software alerts users when email account passwords are detected in data breaches. A data shredder function permanently deletes sensitive files to prevent recovery. Additional capabilities include PC performance optimization by identifying unnecessary files and applications, automatic software updates, and 24/7 customer support. The product is available as a subscription service with options for single device or multi-device (up to 10) coverage across different operating systems.
