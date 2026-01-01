Avira Free Antivirus
Avira Free Antivirus
Avira Free Antivirus Description
Avira Free Antivirus for Mac is an endpoint protection solution that detects and removes malware including ransomware, spyware, and adware on macOS systems. The software is built on native Mac technology and includes real-time protection that monitors files as they are accessed. The product offers multiple scanning options including Quick Scan for vulnerable areas, Full Scan for complete system checks, and Custom Scan for user-selected files and folders. A Smart Scan feature detects security, privacy, and performance issues in a single operation. Detected threats are isolated in a quarantine area. Beyond antivirus capabilities, the free version includes a VPN service with 500 MB monthly data allowance, a password manager that syncs across devices, and a junk file cleaner for removing unnecessary files. Additional privacy features include a tracker remover tool available in the paid version. The software provides activity logging to track scans, updates, and security events. Users can schedule automated scans at specified intervals. The interface displays security status and allows management of protection settings including real-time protection toggles. Avira Free Antivirus is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. The product has received recognition from independent testing institutes for security, performance, and usability metrics.
Avira Free Antivirus FAQ
Avira Free Antivirus is Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Endpoint Protection, Free Tools.
