🚩 Show sensitive command summary when open a new terminal 👀 Clear sensitive commands from shell history 🙈 Stash your history command before presentations OR screen sharing Shellclear is a tool that provides a simple and fast way to secure your shell commands history. Setup your shell: * Bash: Add the following to the end of ~/.bashrc: eval $(shellclear --init-shell) * Zsh: Add the following to the end of ~/.zshrc: eval $(shellclear --init-shell) * PowerShell: Add the following to the end of your PowerShell configuration (find it by running $PROFILE): Invoke-Expression (&shellclear --init-shell) * Fish: Add the following to the end of ~/.config/fish/config.fish: shellclear --init-shell | source Using $ shellclear --help Secure shell commands