HitmanPro
HitmanPro
HitmanPro Description
HitmanPro is a malware detection and removal tool designed to clean infected computers. The software identifies and removes malware from systems that are experiencing performance issues or unusual behavior. The product operates as a malware cleaner that scans systems to locate malicious software and eliminates detected threats. It is positioned as a solution for computers that have already been compromised by malware. HitmanPro offers a 30-day free trial period that does not require credit card information. After the trial period, the software is available for purchase at $24.95 USD. The product is sold through the reseller Cleverbridge. The tool targets users who suspect their computers have been infected with malware and need to restore system performance and functionality. The software focuses on malware detection and destruction as its primary functions.
