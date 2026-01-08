Avira Internet Security Description

Avira Internet Security is an endpoint protection solution for Windows devices that combines multiple security components. The product includes real-time antivirus protection that detects and blocks malware, viruses, phishing attempts, and ransomware. It monitors web activity during browsing, shopping, and banking to identify threats. The solution includes a password manager that generates, stores, and synchronizes passwords across devices. It monitors accounts for breaches, identifies weak passwords, and alerts users when websites storing their credentials are compromised. Users need to remember only one master password to access their stored credentials. The software updater component automatically identifies and installs updates for over 150 software programs and drivers, patching security vulnerabilities beyond what Windows Update covers. This addresses third-party application updates that Windows does not manage. Browser Safety is included as an add-on for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera browsers. It blocks advertisements, prevents tracking by ad networks, and stops infected and phishing websites from loading. The anti-ransomware component blocks attempts to encrypt user data and protects files, photos, and other documents. It can recognize previously unknown ransomware variants. The product is designed to operate without significantly impacting system performance and includes file repair capabilities. It provides automated protection that runs in the background without requiring frequent user interaction.