Netwrix Endpoint Management is an endpoint security solution that provides continuous and automatic policy enforcement across enterprise endpoints. The product focuses on managing and securing endpoint devices through multiple security controls. The solution offers privilege management capabilities to control and restrict administrative rights on endpoints. It includes device control functionality to manage and restrict peripheral devices connected to endpoints. USB protection features help prevent unauthorized data transfer and malware introduction through USB devices. The platform operates through continuous monitoring and automatic policy enforcement, reducing manual intervention requirements. It addresses security gaps across the security stack by providing centralized control over endpoint configurations and access policies. The solution is designed for organizations that need to enforce consistent security policies across their endpoint infrastructure. It helps security teams maintain control over endpoint privileges, device usage, and data protection at the endpoint level. Netwrix Endpoint Management serves various sectors including government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and commercial enterprises requiring endpoint security controls.

Netwrix Endpoint Management is Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement developed by Netwrix. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Endpoint Protection, USB Security.

