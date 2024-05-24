SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL Logo

SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL

by SentryBay

Endpoint I/O protection for IGEL OS against keyloggers, screen capture & deepfakes

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Zero Day
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SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL Description

SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL is an endpoint protection solution embedded in IGEL OS that controls and secures endpoint input/output devices. The product protects keyboard input by substituting actual keystrokes with randomized text to prevent keylogger attacks. It blocks unauthorized screen capture attempts to maintain data confidentiality and prevent data exfiltration. The solution provides camera and microphone protection to prevent the creation of deepfake videos and voice cloning attacks by ensuring no usable media leaves the endpoint. It includes application whitelisting capabilities that allow administrators to define which applications can access camera, microphone, and screen capture functions. Armored Client is managed through IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) and provides granular policy controls by user and group. The protection applies across VDI, DaaS, and SaaS environments. The solution defends against zero-day threats and AI-driven polymorphic malware without requiring signature updates. The product is designed for various use cases including contact centers, healthcare providers, and executive users requiring protection against data leakage, credential theft, and AI-based attacks. It operates at the device level to secure sensitive information including personally identifiable information, financial records, intellectual property, and trade secrets.

SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL FAQ

Common questions about SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL is Endpoint I/O protection for IGEL OS against keyloggers, screen capture & deepfakes developed by SentryBay. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Day.

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