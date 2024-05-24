Surance Ayalon Cyber Description

Surance Ayalon Cyber is a mobile application provided as part of Ayalon home insurance policies in Israel. The application offers cybersecurity protection capabilities for personal devices and home networks. The application enables users to scan their home network to identify security vulnerabilities across connected devices. It includes functionality to check if email addresses have been exposed in previous data breaches and whether passwords are circulating on the internet. Users receive recommendations for security tasks designed to enhance protection of their devices and personal information. The application monitors devices connected to the home network and provides alerts about potential security gaps. It includes 24/7 support with human response through the application for real-time cyber attacks. The service is positioned as a consumer-focused cybersecurity solution bundled with home insurance coverage, addressing threats such as ransomware attacks, credential theft, and phishing attempts. The application is available for both iOS and Android platforms and is marketed primarily to Israeli consumers as part of their insurance package.