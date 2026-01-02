Ivanti Neurons for App Control Description

Ivanti Neurons for App Control is an endpoint security solution that controls application execution and manages user privileges. The product uses NTFS security to determine which applications are trusted based on file ownership, preventing unauthorized applications from running if they are not owned by trusted accounts such as Local Admin or System. The solution provides privilege management capabilities that allow specific applications to run with administrative rights without granting users elevated privileges across the system. This enables organizations to remove admin rights from standard users while maintaining application functionality. Administrators can configure granular exceptions using allow and deny rules to control which users can access specific applications. The product includes application templates that group together all files needed for specific applications to simplify configuration management. The solution offers two operational modes: Audit mode allows administrators to deploy configurations and predict their impact before enforcement, while Restrict mode enforces the configured rules. Event data from both modes can be used to refine configurations and assess security posture. Rules can be created directly from reports and dashboards, and the solution provides tracking and auditing of privilege elevations. The product is delivered as a cloud-based service and integrates with other Ivanti products including Neurons for Patch Management, Neurons for Discovery, User Workspace Manager, and Neurons for Digital Experience.