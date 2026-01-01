SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR Description
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP/EDR is an endpoint protection solution that combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. The solution provides protection for IT environments, cloud infrastructure, data centers, PCs, servers, and endpoints across various operating systems and platforms. The product uses AI-based technology for threat detection and blocking, including protection against scripts and fileless attacks. It incorporates a cloud-based file reputation system to respond to emerging threats. The solution provides detailed analysis of malicious file activities through behavior-based storylines with correlation analysis. The platform offers visibility into processes, files, and networks, with the ability to identify and alert on unmanaged endpoints. Threats are visualized through correlation analysis. Response capabilities include network isolation and threat elimination, along with one-click recovery and rollback features. The solution centralizes data and workflows into a single view for managing enterprise endpoints. When combined with PAGO's MDR platform DeepACT, it enables real-time threat detection and autonomous response for proactive cyber risk management.
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR is Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response developed by PAGO Networks. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Centralized Management.
