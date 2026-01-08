Avira Free Security Logo

Avira Free Security

Free security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & system optimization

Endpoint Security
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Avira Free Security is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Avira Free Security Description

Avira Free Security is a security suite that combines endpoint protection with privacy and performance optimization features. The product includes antivirus scanning capabilities with full system scans, scheduled scans, and automatic quarantine of high-risk files. It provides anti-ransomware protection and malware detection. The security features include a firewall to block unauthorized access, software updater to patch vulnerable applications, and browser safety extensions for Chrome and Firefox that block phishing attempts, harmful websites, trackers, and advertisements. The product includes a VPN for encrypted communications and anonymous browsing. Privacy features include a password manager for generating and storing credentials with cross-device synchronization, file shredder for permanent data deletion, and system privacy controls to prevent Windows and applications from collecting user data. Performance optimization tools include a system cleaner to remove junk files and invalid registry entries, startup optimizer to manage boot programs, battery saver for power management, driver updater for device drivers, and duplicates finder to identify and remove duplicate files. The product provides a centralized dashboard showing security status across three categories: security, privacy, and performance. It includes smart scan functionality and allows customization of security settings. The solution is available for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms.

Avira Free Security FAQ

Common questions about Avira Free Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avira Free Security is Free security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & system optimization developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Browser Security, Endpoint Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →