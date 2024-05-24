AVG Antivirus Free for Mac Description

AVG Antivirus Free for Mac is an endpoint protection solution designed for macOS devices including Mac and MacBook computers. The software provides real-time protection against viruses, malware, adware, spyware, and ransomware. The antivirus includes a virus scanner that operates continuously in the background to detect and block threats. It offers protection against malicious websites, emails, downloads, and email attachments through its safe browsing and emailing capabilities. The software receives automatic updates to maintain current threat definitions without requiring user intervention. It runs silently with 24/7 real-time protection against cyberthreats. AVG Antivirus Free for Mac has received recognition from independent testing organizations, including awards from AV-TEST for Best MacOS Security in 2024 and MacOS Home User Protection Test in 2022. The product is built on over 30 years of antivirus development experience. The free version provides basic malware scanning and real-time protection. A commercial version called AVG Internet Security for Mac is available with additional features including enhanced ransomware protection, anti-phishing capabilities, and protection against fake websites and scam sites. The software is designed for ease of installation and use, requiring minimal user configuration to operate.