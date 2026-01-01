AhnLab Endpoint PLUS Logo

AhnLab Endpoint PLUS

Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS Description

AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is an endpoint security platform that provides protection for enterprise endpoints through multiple security layers. The product combines anti-malware capabilities, endpoint protection platform (EPP) functionality, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and sandbox-based advanced threat defense (ATD) into a unified solution. The platform includes mobile security features for protecting mobile devices and SMB security capabilities tailored for small and medium-sized businesses. It operates as part of the broader AhnLab PLUS Platform ecosystem, which integrates endpoint security with network, cloud, and extended detection and response capabilities. AhnLab Endpoint PLUS is designed to detect and prevent malware infections, analyze suspicious files in an isolated sandbox environment, and provide visibility into endpoint activities for threat detection and response. The solution supports both traditional IT endpoints and mobile devices, offering centralized management and protection across diverse endpoint types. The product is developed by AhnLab, a cybersecurity company with expertise in endpoint protection and threat intelligence. It is positioned as an enterprise-grade endpoint security solution that addresses modern threats including advanced persistent threats and zero-day attacks through its multi-layered defense approach.

