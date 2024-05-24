ESET Server Security
ESET Server Security Description
ESET Server Security provides protection for general servers, network file storage, and multi-purpose servers across Windows Server, Linux, and SharePoint environments. The solution includes malware detection capabilities that operate pre-execution, during execution, and post-execution. The product offers ransomware protection through Ransomware Shield, which monitors and evaluates applications based on behavior and reputation. Network Attack Protection detects known vulnerabilities at the network level, while Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS) monitors system activity using predefined rules to identify suspicious behavior. The solution includes a server host firewall for Windows servers, Web Control for blocking websites, and Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection. Vulnerability and Patch Management capabilities track vulnerabilities in operating systems and applications, enabling patching through the management platform. ESET Server Security supports Windows Server 2025, 2022, 2019, 2016, and 2012 R2. Linux support includes RedHat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu Server, Debian, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, Amazon Linux, and Oracle Linux. SharePoint protection covers SharePoint Server Subscription Edition, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and Office SharePoint Server 2007. The solution is managed through ESET PROTECT console, a cloud-based unified threat management tool that provides centralized management across all protected servers.
