Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus Description

Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus is an endpoint protection solution that implements nine distinct prevention layers to defend against various attack types. The solution includes endpoint controls for blocking unauthorized USB devices and network connections, traditional antivirus for commodity malware, and AI-based antivirus for novel malware detection. The platform provides exploit prevention through virtual patching for Windows vulnerabilities, behavioral document prevention to block malicious macros, and fileless malware prevention for command-line and script-based attacks. Additional layers include behavioral execution prevention against living-off-the-land techniques, variant payload prevention for threats like Cobalt Strike and Emotet, and predictive ransomware protection that blocks encryption and restores files. The solution operates through a single lightweight agent and offers multiple deployment options. It is designed to detect threats earlier in the attack kill chain and provide protection against ransomware variants, including previously unseen strains. The platform integrates prevention capabilities with detection and response functions as part of the broader Cybereason Defense Platform.