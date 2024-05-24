Action1 Patch Management Logo

Action1 Patch Management

by Action1

Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch ManagementWindowsLinuxRest Api
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Action1 Patch Management Description

Action1 Patch Management is a cloud-native, agent-driven platform that automates patch deployment across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. The platform provides real-time visibility into missing patches, vulnerabilities, and compliance status across distributed environments without requiring VPN connectivity. The solution handles operating system updates for Windows 10/11, Windows Server, macOS, and Linux distributions (Debian and Ubuntu, with Red Hat and SUSE support planned). It also manages third-party application patching through a software repository. Key capabilities include automated patch detection, testing, and deployment with update rings that enable staged rollouts. Updates advance from inner to outer rings based on success rates, with problematic patches automatically stopped. The platform uses peer-to-peer distribution to optimize bandwidth by downloading updates once and sharing them internally across the network. The system operates through a browser-based interface accessible from anywhere, enabling remote patch deployment for on-premises and off-site endpoints. Administrators can schedule deployments outside business hours and generate compliance reports to meet regulatory requirements. Action1 integrates with existing IT infrastructure through SSO providers (Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Duo, Google), Active Directory, REST API, and PowerShell automation. The platform supports multi-organization management with role-based access controls.

Action1 Patch Management FAQ

Common questions about Action1 Patch Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Action1 Patch Management is Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints developed by Action1. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Windows, Linux.

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