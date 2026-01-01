OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster Description
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is an enterprise file security solution that provides high-throughput file scanning through distributed architecture. The platform distributes file scan workloads across multiple MetaDefender Core instances using RabbitMQ and Redis for intelligent workload distribution. The system processes large or nested archives in parallel to reduce scan times and increase efficiency. It supports horizontal scaling by allowing administrators to add MetaDefender Core instances to meet increased file processing demands. The platform includes a centralized control center that orchestrates deployments, upgrades, workflows, licenses, and monitoring across distributed infrastructures. This central UI provides unified visibility into all Core-processed files from a single location. The architecture is designed for fault tolerance and disruption resistance to prevent single points of failure. High availability can be deployed across critical components to maintain continuous scanning operations. The solution balances workload distribution to minimize file processing time and maximize resource efficiency. It provides centralized processing history, allowing access to all files processed by Core instances from one location. MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is designed for enterprises requiring resilient file security with the ability to handle massive file volumes under peak loads.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster FAQ
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is Distributed file scanning platform with centralized orchestration & control developed by OPSWAT. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Native, Enterprise Security.
