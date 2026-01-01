OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster

Distributed file scanning platform with centralized orchestration & control

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster Description

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is an enterprise file security solution that provides high-throughput file scanning through distributed architecture. The platform distributes file scan workloads across multiple MetaDefender Core instances using RabbitMQ and Redis for intelligent workload distribution. The system processes large or nested archives in parallel to reduce scan times and increase efficiency. It supports horizontal scaling by allowing administrators to add MetaDefender Core instances to meet increased file processing demands. The platform includes a centralized control center that orchestrates deployments, upgrades, workflows, licenses, and monitoring across distributed infrastructures. This central UI provides unified visibility into all Core-processed files from a single location. The architecture is designed for fault tolerance and disruption resistance to prevent single points of failure. High availability can be deployed across critical components to maintain continuous scanning operations. The solution balances workload distribution to minimize file processing time and maximize resource efficiency. It provides centralized processing history, allowing access to all files processed by Core instances from one location. MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is designed for enterprises requiring resilient file security with the ability to handle massive file volumes under peak loads.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster FAQ

Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster is Distributed file scanning platform with centralized orchestration & control developed by OPSWAT. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Native, Enterprise Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →