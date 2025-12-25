Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage

Protects NAS and file-sharing systems from malware using ML and threat intel.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage provides malware protection for network-attached storage (NAS) and file-sharing systems. The solution uses machine learning models trained on 40,000 features and collective threat intelligence to detect and prevent infected files from spreading across networks. The product supports ICAP-compliant NAS solutions from vendors including Dell, EMC, IBM, Hitachi, HPE, and Oracle. It is certified for Nutanix Files (formerly Acropolis File Services) and Citrix ShareFile. Security for Storage operates through real-time scanning of files as they are accessed or stored. The solution can be managed from the same central GravityZone console used for other Bitdefender endpoint security products. Administrators can configure policies, set exclusions, define default actions, create custom reports, and configure notifications. The architecture supports unlimited scalability through modular ICAP servers that can be added on-demand to handle increasing scan requests. The platform includes policy-based load balancing across ICAP servers to eliminate single points of failure and maintain availability. The solution provides multiple detection layers including machine learning, heuristics, signatures, and cloud lookups to identify both known and unknown file-based threats. It can protect multi-vendor NAS infrastructure from a single deployment.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage is Protects NAS and file-sharing systems from malware using ML and threat intel. developed by Bitdefender. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Endpoint Protection, File Security.

