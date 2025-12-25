Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations Description
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations provides endpoint protection for Windows, Mac, and Linux workstations. The solution uses machine learning technologies combined with behavioral monitoring to detect and block malware and ransomware. The product includes multiple security layers: Process Inspector for anomaly detection, anti-exploit protection for memory-based attacks, application and device control, web threat protection, firewall, patch management, and full disk encryption. These components work together to reduce the attack surface. GravityZone is delivered as a virtual appliance with a centralized management console called GravityZone Control Center. This platform enables security management across physical, virtualized, and mobile environments from a single point. Optional add-on modules include Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for incident investigation and response, HyperDetect for pre-execution threat detection using machine learning, and Sandbox Analyzer for automated cloud-based analysis of suspicious files. The solution supports virtualized environments including VMware vCenter, Citrix XenCenter, Microsoft Hyper-V, KVM, RedHat Enterprise Virtualization, and Oracle Virtualization. It also includes mobile device security capabilities for BYOD management.
