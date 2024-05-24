Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Description

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform designed for managed service providers. The solution provides multilayered security across physical, virtual, and cloud workstations and servers. The core product includes endpoint security with protection against ransomware, phishing, and web threats. It incorporates machine learning, behavioral analysis, risk analytics, content and device control, network defense, and exploit defense capabilities. Optional add-on modules expand functionality: - Advanced Threat Security provides IOC lookup capabilities and sandbox analyzer for suspicious payload execution - Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) offers attack visualization, forensics, and guided investigation - Extended Detection and Response (XDR) extends detection across endpoints, network, and cloud environments - Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Foundations provides 24/7 monitoring, response, and threat hunting by security experts - Security for Mobile delivers Mobile Threat Defense for Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices - Full Disk Encryption manages BitLocker and FileVault encryption with centralized key management - Patch Management automates vulnerability patching across managed endpoints The platform consolidates security management through a unified console, enabling MSPs to manage multiple client environments. The solution supports remote work protection and includes systems hardening and threat prevention technologies.