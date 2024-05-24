Intego ContentBarrier
Intego ContentBarrier is a parental control application designed for macOS systems. The software enables parents to monitor and restrict children's internet access through multiple control mechanisms. The product provides website filtering capabilities that allow blocking of entire site categories such as pornography and gambling, or creation of custom lists of approved sites. Users can establish individual profiles for each family member with age-appropriate access controls. ContentBarrier includes time-based access controls that enable parents to set specific hours when children can access the internet. The software features anti-predator chat monitoring functionality that scans for inappropriate content in chat communications and can send notifications when objectionable material is detected. The application is available as part of Intego's Mac Premium Bundle packages, which include additional security and utility tools. ContentBarrier supports macOS High Sierra (10.13) through macOS Sequoia (15.x) and requires 1.5 GB of available disk space. The interface is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. The product is designed specifically for Mac computers and integrates with the macOS operating system to provide content filtering and monitoring capabilities across web browsers and chat applications.
