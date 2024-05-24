CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Intego ContentBarrier Logo

Intego ContentBarrier

by Intego

Mac parental control software for monitoring & filtering children's internet use

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|Startup
Mac OsContent FilteringUrl Filtering
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Endpoint Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Intego ContentBarrier Description

Intego ContentBarrier is a parental control application designed for macOS systems. The software enables parents to monitor and restrict children's internet access through multiple control mechanisms. The product provides website filtering capabilities that allow blocking of entire site categories such as pornography and gambling, or creation of custom lists of approved sites. Users can establish individual profiles for each family member with age-appropriate access controls. ContentBarrier includes time-based access controls that enable parents to set specific hours when children can access the internet. The software features anti-predator chat monitoring functionality that scans for inappropriate content in chat communications and can send notifications when objectionable material is detected. The application is available as part of Intego's Mac Premium Bundle packages, which include additional security and utility tools. ContentBarrier supports macOS High Sierra (10.13) through macOS Sequoia (15.x) and requires 1.5 GB of available disk space. The interface is available in English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. The product is designed specifically for Mac computers and integrates with the macOS operating system to provide content filtering and monitoring capabilities across web browsers and chat applications.

Intego ContentBarrier FAQ

Common questions about Intego ContentBarrier including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Intego ContentBarrier is Mac parental control software for monitoring & filtering children's internet use developed by Intego. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Mac Os, Content Filtering, URL Filtering.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cyber Strategy Institute Warden Logo
Cyber Strategy Institute Warden

Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment

0
LinuxGuard Platform Logo
LinuxGuard Platform

Zero Trust and least privilege enforcement with cloud cost efficiency.

0
BusKill App Logo
BusKill App

A cross-platform security application that functions as a laptop kill cord, automatically locking or shutting down your computer when physically separated from you via a USB connection.

0
Avast Free Antivirus Logo
Avast Free Antivirus

Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection

0
Fortinet FortiClient Logo
Fortinet FortiClient

Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox