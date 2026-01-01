Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus
Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus
Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus Description
Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus is an endpoint protection solution that implements nine distinct prevention layers to defend against various attack types. The product includes endpoint controls for blocking unauthorized USB devices and network connections, traditional antivirus for commodity malware, and AI-based antivirus for novel threats. The solution provides exploit prevention through virtual patching for Windows vulnerabilities, behavioral document prevention to block malicious macros, and fileless malware prevention for command line and script-based attacks. Additional layers include behavioral execution prevention against living-off-the-land techniques, variant payload prevention that targets specific threats like Cobalt Strike and Emotet, and predictive ransomware protection that blocks encryption and restores files. The platform operates through a single lightweight agent and offers multiple deployment options. It is designed to detect threats earlier in the attack kill chain and provide ransomware protection against both known and unknown variants. The solution includes full disk encryption enforcement capabilities and focuses on preventing attacks across the entire threat spectrum from basic malware to advanced persistent threats.
