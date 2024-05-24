Malwarebytes Student Protection Program
Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program
Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program Description
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program provides eligible students at select US accredited colleges and universities with free access to Malwarebytes Premium Security for two years. The program is currently in Early Access and limited to participating institutions. Students must be 18 or older and enrolled at a participating university with a valid .edu email address. The subscription covers three devices, which can include computers (Windows/Mac), phones (iPhone/Android), and tablets. The program includes all capabilities of Malwarebytes Premium Security, providing protection against malware, viruses, ransomware, phishing attacks, and other threats. Additional features include ad blocking, tracker blocking, scam detection, and 24/7 support. After the two-year free period expires, students can choose to continue with a limited free plan without real-time protection or subscribe to the premium service with a paid subscription. Students retain access for the full two years even if they graduate or leave their school during that period. The program aims to expand from its current Early Access phase to nationwide availability and eventually global access. Students at non-participating universities can request early access or use a 50% discount offer.
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program FAQ
Common questions about Malwarebytes Student Protection Program including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program is Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students developed by Malwarebytes. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware, Education.
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