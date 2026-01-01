Avira Antivirus Pro Description

Avira Antivirus Pro is an antivirus solution designed for Windows and Mac operating systems. The product provides real-time protection against malware, ransomware, and zero-day exploits using an advanced detection system. The software includes web protection capabilities that block infected websites and phishing attacks targeting credit cards, bank details, and passwords. It offers protection against banking trojans and prevents keyloggers from stealing credentials during online shopping and banking activities. The product scans downloaded files, email attachments, music files, photos, and torrents for known and emerging threats. It includes priority cloud scanning for faster file analysis and blocks potentially unwanted applications (PUA) and bloatware from installing adware and unwanted toolbars. Email protection features are compatible with mail clients such as Outlook and web-based services like Google. The software scans all email attachments and protects against email-borne threats including spam and phishing links. It also scans removable devices such as memory sticks and hard drives. The anti-ransomware component blocks ransomware attacks and cleans files and applications that have been compromised by malware. The software provides protection while streaming music and films online. Avira Antivirus Pro includes premium customer support with unlimited access via toll-free number or email, and operates with a no-ad policy.